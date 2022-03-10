South Africa most unequal country in the world: report

South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with race playing a determining factor in a society where 10% of the population owns more than 80% of the wealth, a World Bank report said Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with race playing a determining factor in a society where 10% of the population owns more than 80% of the wealth, a World Bank report said Wednesday.

"South Africa... is the most unequal country in the world, ranking first among 164 countries," the Washington-based institution said in a report called Inequality in Southern Africa.

Nearly 30 years after the end of apartheid, "race remains a key driver of high inequality in South Africa, due to its impact on education and the labour market," it said.

When race is considered as a factor in income disparities, the report added, "its contribution to income inequality amounts to 41%, while contribution of education is reduced to 30%."

"The legacy of colonialism and apartheid, rooted in racial and spatial segregation, continues to reinforce inequality."

The country's neighbours that make up the rest of the Southern African Customs Union - Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia - all finish high on the list of the most unequal countries in the world.

Gender also plays an important role.

In the region, women earn on average 30% less than men with the same level of education.

The pay gap between men and women reaches 38% in Namibia and South Africa.

The uneven distribution of agricultural land is also a factor driving inequality, especially in rural areas.

In Namibia, 70% of the 39.7 million hectares of commercial agricultural land "still belong to Namibians of European descent", the World Bank said.

The report was produced before the COVID-19 pandemic and its authors used the Gini coefficient - an indicator of income inequality - to rank countries.