Secret ballot matter in Ramaphosa, Cabinet motions a concern for some parties

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are concerned that a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t be carried out in a secret ballot.

Ramaphosa and his Cabinet will face two separate motions of no confidence on 30 March in the National Assembly.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday morning that the African Transformation Movement and Democratic Alliance (DA)’s motions will be debated on the same day.

But members of the opposition have told the National Assembly's programming committee that voting openly and not by means of a secret ballot could be problematic.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said: “I’m very afraid that an open vote on an issue such as this will be very concerning to many members of Parliament and I don’t think that it will be fair.’’

The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa added their default position as a party was for a secret ballot: “For us who took the former speaker Baleka Mbete, if you recall, to the Constitutional Court on the secret ballot matter, there is no way that we can support an open ballot on a matter as important as this one.”

But Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula said it was Parliament’s prerogative to decide on how to handle such motions and that an open vote was the best decision.

“On 30 March when we conduct these votes on these motions ,the voting will be open, which will make things easy for our whips and make things easy for all parties.”