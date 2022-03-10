'SA Agulhas II' crew lauded following discovery of 'Endurance' shipwreck

One hundred and seven years after it went missing off the coast of Antarctica, teams finally found the wooden 'Endurance' shipwreck, still well preserved, some three kilometers below sea level.

CAPE TOWN - South African crew members of the SA Agulhas II have been applauded for their discovery of a missing historic ship.

The discovery team left the Cape Town harbour a month ago, to embark on what has been dubbed as the most challenging search for a shipwreck.

The team was chartered by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, headed by South Africa's Captain Knowledge Bengu.

The Deparment of Forestry and Fisheries, Albi Modise, said the following: “Minister Barbara Creecy says the department is proud that South Africa, through the SA Agulhas II, has played a successful role in the expedition. The minister says that it’s a success that can be attributed to the excellent cooperation between the department, the expedition leaders, and the department's ship management company, Amsol.”