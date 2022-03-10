Ramaphosa: SA approached to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier in the day and told him that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said South Africa had been approached to play a mediation role in the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Ramaphosa said this was based on South Africa's relations with Russia.

The president spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day and told him that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiations.

"President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role."

South Africa's stance on Russia’s offensive has come under the spotlight since Moscow invaded Kyiv two weeks ago.

South Africa abstained form a United Nations General Assembly vote, which resolved to condemn Russia for its military action against the people of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa said South Africa's response to the war was not an indication that it had no regard for human rights.

The president said the country was firmly on the side of peace at a time when war was something the world did not need or could afford.

Many countries have blamed Russia for being on the wrong side of history by occupying Ukraine with artillery strikes and killing many people and causing million others to flee.