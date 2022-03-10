NPA highlights a pattern of dishonesty in Bathabile Dlamini's cases

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court found Dlamini lied under oath in her oral and written testimony at the inquiry into the 2017 South African Social Security Agency grants crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday welcomed a guilty verdict against former social development department minister Bathabile Dlamini in the perjury case against her.

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court found Dlamini lied under oath in her oral and written testimony at the inquiry into the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis, when she denied that the controversially appointed workstreams at the agency reported to her instead of Sassa's executive committee.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwana said: “We argued as the State that the court should also take it into consideration that in 2003, she was found guilt of fraud and now she’s found guilty of perjury, which shows the propensity of the accused to be dishonest.”

In the early 2000s, a number of African National Congress MPs were prosecuted for fraud after they abused Parliament's travel system, claiming undue benefits and lying about them.

In the so-called "Travelgate" scandal , Dlamini pleaded guilty to fraud after claiming benefits amounting to R254,000.

She was sentenced with an option of a fine or imprisonment and was not returned to Parliament in 2004. Former president Jacob Zuma brought her back to office in 2009 as deputy of social development.

She and other officials were given a five-year suspended sentence over and above the suspended sentence, and Dlamini opted to pay a fine instead of serving time.