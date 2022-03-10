No-confidence motion against Ramaphosa to be debated in Parly at end of March

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that two motions, one against President Ramaphosa and the other involving his entire Cabinet, would be debated on 30 March.

CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa will be heard in the National Assembly at the end of March.

It is one of two which will be dealt with on the day.

This was announced on Thursday morning by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said that two motions, one against President Ramaphosa and the other involving his entire Cabinet, would be debated.

On 30 March, MPs will debate and then vote on the two motions.

The motions from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African Transformation Movement(ATM) have been tabled separately.

The ATM had wanted its no-confidence motion in the president to be held through a secret ballot but Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that both votes would be done openly.

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone, though, raised concerns about this.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament was not a “toxic environment” and an open vote was a well-considered decision.