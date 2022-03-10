Magashule: ANC leadership manipulating sub-committees for factional interests

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was commenting on a leaked document that proposes changes to the different portfolios of the NEC - crucial sub-committees like economic transformation, health and education as well as legal and constitutional affairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the governing party’s leadership of manipulating its sub-committees for factional interests.

He also questioned the constitutionality of the decision to bring in outsiders into national executive (NEC) sub-committees.

Magashule spoke to Eyewitness News, just hours after his ally, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was commenting on a leaked document which proposes changes to the different portfolios of the NEC - crucial sub-committees like economic transformation, health and education as well as legal and constitutional affairs

The document, which Eyewitness News has seen, was drafted last month for the party’s national working committee meeting (NWC).

"It’s clear that this is factional. That faction intends obviously on dealing with people, there is nothing else to read in that move," said Magashule about the proposed overhaul.

The decision will also affect the ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) and its national disciplinary committee appeals (NDCA). Here the likes of Max Boqwana, who is the CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli, former minister & chair of the United Nations Committee of Experts of Public Administration Geraldine Fraser Moleketi, the ANC’s head of legal Krish Naidoo, former head of the public services commission Ralph Mgijima, former deputy minister Johnny de Lange and business powerhouse, Thandi Orlyen, are among the non-members of the NEC roped in to assist with dealing with wayward leaders.

"All these things will be challenged if there is an NGC (national general council) or a policy conference, all these matters will be challenged there," concluded Magashule on a possible solution to what he sees as a historic and unconstitutional move by his party.

"For now, they’ve stifled the organisation, there are no meetings and all that, you can just see how they run things - the NWC decides and the national executive committee is no longer the highest decision-making body in between conferences," he added.

Magashule has fallen out with President Cyril Ramaphosa and accuses the latter of using the organisation as his personal fiefdom.

He said that the NEC, which was responsible for his suspension after he refused to step aside over his corruption charges, merely rubber-stamped NWC decisions.

This decision around sub-committees has prompted a strong response from different quarters within the organisation, as some claim that the reason for such sweeping changes, ahead of the crucial 2022 national elective conference in December, is to deal with those at odds with the current leadership.

The NDC and NDCA, which were headed by Mildred Olifant and Nomvula Mokonyane respectively, have been previously accused of blocking efforts to discipline errant members.

Magashule insists that there is an attempt to kill the ANC, declaring that they will fight to save their organisation.

"Comrades, wherever we are, suspended, not suspended, this is our party and I think we should not allow it to die because the intention is to kill it," he said.

Magashule is awaiting judgment in his own bid to halt the asbestos corruption trial against him from going ahead.

He is one of 16, including five companies, charged for the 2014 multi-million rand Free State housing contract, during his time as premier of that province.

If he can successfully get the charges against him withdrawn, it will pave the way for him to contest for leadership positions in December. At the same time, it will bolster his claims that the state machinery was being used against opponents of Ramaphosa.