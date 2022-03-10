'I’m not friends with the DA': Mashaba says he's in politics to serve SA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the DA should take ownership for its own problems and electoral decline.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Thursday said just because his party put the Democratic Alliance in government through a coalition, that didn't make them friends.

He said the DA should also take ownership for its own problems and electoral decline.

Mashaba and his outfit was a topic of discussion during the DA's federal executive meeting over the weekend when the party was assessing its performance at last year's municipal polls, where it lost support.

Sources told Eyewitness News that some party members in the country's second largest political party raised concerns over Mashaba’s public utterances about the DA, his defiance of a signed agreement on making media statements and his party recruiting from within its ranks.

The tense working relationship between the DA and Herman Mashaba looked set to continue in that vein where the ActionSA leader said it should not confuse their relationship.

“I’m not friends with the DA, I’m not friends with anyone, and I’m not in the business to make friends with anyone, including my colleagues in ActionSA. I’m in politics to serve South Africa.”

Mashaba took to publicly lambasting the DA, raising concerns over its leaders’ attitudes to co-governance issues and warning that the DA could cost the multi-party coalition control of Gauteng’s metros.

The DA, in turn, had members raise concerns that it was not responding at his level and was instead playing a quiet game and allowing Mashaba to own the narrative.

He recruited key members as he builds his party towards the 2024 national elections, including ex-leaders of the DA.

Mashaba said no one could tell him where to target the campaign to grow ActionSA.

“I think it’s in their imagination. ActionSA is there to take voters from all the voting population of South Africa.”

The two have been in a multi-party coalition across all of Gauteng’s metros.