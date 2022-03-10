Golden Arrow Bus Service warns that further fare hikes may be coming

The bus service on Wednesday announced an 8% across-the-board fare hike kicking in from next Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Service has cautioned that further tariff increases may be necessary as the year progresses.

The bus service on Wednesday announced an 8% across-the-board fare hike kicking in from next Monday.

Management said that it aimed to only implement one increase per year, but the business now found itself having to balance between what was affordable for passengers and what was needed to compensate for cost increases across its operations.

Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "To make the most of our product offerings and access better saving, we would advise that passengers purchase the GABS gold card weekly and monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%."

Dyke-Beyer emphasised that the price of diesel had increased by 81% in the last 18 months and current projections predicted that fuel prices would continue to soar.

"It has therefore become necessary to implement an interim fares increase of 8% across the board as of the 14th of March 2022," she said.