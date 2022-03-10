Gauteng health dept assures the public it has enough food at hospitals

Doctors have spoken out about what staff are facing in hospitals especially Chris Hani Baragwanath, the third largest health facility in the world.

JOHANNESBURG- The Gauteng Department of Health on Thursday said it had dealt with the short supply of bread to state-run hospitals in the province and assured the public that it was not a general food shortage.

Staff started using their own money to buy ingredients to make bread when needed over the last two weeks.

In some instances, families of patients had to bring food into the hospital to help.

The department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: ''All other foods are being served at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where food shortages were reported. We can also confirm there was short supply of bread over the last two weeks at the facility and two other facilities had similar bread supply challenges. The problem has since been resolved.''