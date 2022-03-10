Gauteng govt allocates R100,000 for refurbishment of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

In April last year, the hospital was closed after parts of the building were gutted by fire.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has allocated about R100,000 to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital refurbishments, even though the national health department is facilitating the renovations.

In April last year, the hospital was closed after parts of the building were gutted by fire.

The hospital is one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere.

It has the capacity of over 1,000 beds and is one of South Africa’s few facilities to offer oncology services.

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko said that about R10 million was allocated for the renovation and completion of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

But health finance head of department, Ncumisa Myani, said that way more funds had been allocated to the department.

"Ten million rand was just for the fire but then there's statutory maintenance in the form of occupational health and safety and we have an amount of about R70 million," Myani said.

She said that they would also be receiving funds from national treasury.

"Firstly, they're contributing further into the fire that happened Charlotte Maxeke, they're fixing some of the elements of the oncology, so we can have a look at their memorandum of understanding," she said.

The refurbishment process has been handed over to national government because of the delays caused by the provincial government.

Parts of the facility are only expected to be reopened early next year.

WATCH: R36.8 billion allocated for infrastructure in Gauteng