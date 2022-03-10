Ex-JHB MMC Mfikoe lashes out at Mayor Phalatse over termination of 130 contracts

Council resolved last week to rescind the decision, a move Matshidiso Mfikoe said was procedurally flawed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Joburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe has penned a scathing open letter to Mayor Mpho Phalatse over the reversal of the conversion of about 130 contract workers to permanent employees, which was decided under the African National Congress (ANC) administration last year.

The former MMC also said Phalatse should talk to unions and avoid the backlash as the South African Municipal Workers' Union vowed to challenge the decision in the courts or on the streets.

Mfikoe said the Joburg Council was wrong to entertain a report brought to it by the city’s Mayco, which saw affected staff in political offices issued letters of regularisation rescinding their contracts from permanent back to fixed term.

“Council, as a legal entity, cannot rescind decisions that they did not make. The mayoral committee taking that report to council was wrong.”

The former MMC said if Phalatse insisted the decision by the previous mayoral committee was illegal, then she should be looking at the administrative staff who advised them.

“If the mayor now is saying that decision was wrong, the managers at the time advised the mayoral committee wrongly and those are the people the mayor should be focusing on.”

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg maintains the decision was irregular and all they’ve done now is attempt to right a wrong.