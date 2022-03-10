Eskom taking financial hit burning diesel to avoid more power cuts - Oberholzer

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said that the utility had not covered itself with 'glory' but hoped that the public would understand how it avoided more severe power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said that the utility had not covered itself with "glory" but hoped that the public would understand how it avoided more severe power cuts.

Eskom said that it was taking "a financial blood nose" by burning through 9 million litres of diesel to avoid implementing more frequent power cuts.

Stage four power cuts are expected to be revised to stage two from Friday morning until Monday.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Oberholzer has again tried to apologise to customers for the inconvenience and huge economic blow by implementing the stage four blackouts.

"We really do understand the mandate we have to supply electricity and take it seriously," he said.

Oberholzer said, however, that the utility found itself with a system that was unreliable and unpredictable.

"We are not blaming the past, this is where we are, this what we are dealing with and this is what we have to solve," he said.

Eskom said that it was working around the clock to make sure that the power cuts were not extended beyond Monday morning.