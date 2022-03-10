Eskom's challenges in Minister Mantashe's hands - Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele was asked whether the government had a plan to deal with the country’s power woes while briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The government is seized with dealing with the continuing problems at Eskom.

That’s according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

The Eskom crisis was not a specific item on Cabinet’s agenda, while the country battles with stage four power cuts.

South Africa’s failing electricity supply was not specifically discussed when Cabinet met, but Minister Gungubele said that it should not be seen as a sign that the government did not care.

"It had nothing to do with its unimportance because there is a minister who deals with it on a daily basis. You only discuss these matters if there is something new that needs a Cabinet response. But if it is a problem that has been, on average, ongoing, that is within the technical capability and the minister deployed in that area."

Gungubele said that Eskom’s challenges were in the hands of Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe.

"The government is seized with dealing with the Eskom challenge. On an ongoing basis, communication is going to come out," Gungubele said.

Gungubele said that improving energy availability was the ultimate solution.