Dirco: 10 SA students evacuated from Ukraine to receive counselling

The group of 25 were evacuated from Ukraine to neighboring countries including Hungary, Poland and Romania following Russia’s deadly invasion two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Thursday said the 10 South African students who arrived back home from war-torn Ukraine would now receive counselling.

The first group landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning.

Dirco's Clayson Monyela said the 10 students were traumatised but relieved to be back home.

They were reunited with their loved ones following an intervention from Dirco and various organisations within the private sector.

Monyela said the students had been left shaken by the ordeal in Ukraine.

“They are traumatised. You can imagine that these are young people who have just been in the midst of an armed conflict and now experienced war, and you are unsure if you will be able to make it and being worried about your future and studies. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster. So, we are having conversations about roping in professional help to attend to their mental health.”

Two of the 10 students who arrived home earlier in the day tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The department said the 15 more students evacuated from Ukraine to neighboring countries would also be back on home soil on Monday.