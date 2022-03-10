DA says corruption making it difficult for foreign nationals to be documented

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that shifting the blame would not help fix the problem of foreign nationals being attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that corruption and inefficiency in the system made it difficult for foreign nationals who were trying to get legitimate documentation.

The party said that the increase in the number of business and criminal syndicates that preyed on desperate undocumented migrants also contributed to the association between crime and migrants.

The party on Wednesday explained its position on xenophobia in South Africa.

The DA’s head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya: "The Institute for Security Studies has found that the vast majority of violent crimes in South Africa are committed by South Africans and not by documented or undocumented migrants."

The party has called for the government not to blame foreign nationals for the high unemployment rate but rather on mismanagement and corruption.

There have been sporadic attacks on foreign nationals by the Dudula Movement in different parts of Gauteng over the past few weeks, most recently near the Pan-African Shopping Centre in Alexandra.

The Dudula Movement is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals, accusing them of taking jobs from locals. Some of its actions are not legal.