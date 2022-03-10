CT small businesses continue to bear the brunt of load shedding

Barber Rod Vonga shared a working space with a hairdresser in a small shop along Voortrekker Road in Parow, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Small businesses continue to bear the brunt of sudden and escalating load shedding.

Eskom first implemented Stage 2 load shedding this week after breakdowns at power plants.

However, that had to be ramped up to Stage 4 when more units broke down and then downgraded to stage 3 when it noted some recovery in generation capacity in Thursday.

They were hit by load shedding just as Vonga finished a client's haircut and his next client was turned away.

Hairdresser Anekwe Mirocoe could fortunately continue braiding a client's hair.

However, after load shedding hits, many clients cancelled their appointments.

This directly impacted on her ability to put food on the table.