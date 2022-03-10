Chris Hani Baragwanath ran out of bread but 'it has since been resolved'

The Gauteng health department admitted there has been a bread supply problem at some state-run hospitals for the last two weeks but said the situation has now been resolved.

Doctors spoke out about how they had to dig into their own pockets for money to buy bread for patients, while the department sorted out a payment problem that affected the buying. But they said there was enough food for patients.

“There is an adequate amount [of food]. The bread seems to be the primary problem at the moment. It has been sort of waxing and waning since last week, so it has been about a week,” said one doctor.

The doctor, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, added that the supply of bread was erratic, with different quantities delivered.

Bread is a primary component of breakfast and evening meals at hospitals, especially for diabetic patients who must maintain their sugar levels. Not having a proper meal could impact these patients’ recovery.

This doctor said that on occasion, family members and doctors have had to come to the rescue.

“In some instances, family members are supplementing the diet and bringing food for the person in hospital. So, doctors and other staff have been contributing money or getting hold of quantities of bread and supplying some of the wards with bread. There has been quite a large donation from health workers, but its not something that can last for very long.”

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said:

“The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm that Gauteng hospitals have not run out of food. All other types of food are being served at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where food shortages were reported. They can also confirm that there was a short supply of bread over the last two weeks at the facility. [A] few other facilities had similar bread supply challenges. The problem has since been resolved and the bread supply capacity improved. No hospitals in the province have reported general food challenges.”