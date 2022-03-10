Chris Hani Hospital employees picket against post cuts

The department employed about 800 nurses and doctors in temporary posts to deal with the pandemic two years ago but would now have to let go of some of them due to budget constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg are angry over the Gauteng Department of Health's decision to cut posts at various state-run hospitals, which were created to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees picketed outside the facility on Thursday to voice their anger over this decision that would impact on the hospital's capacity to deal with the high volumes of patients.

The department employed about 800 nurses and doctors in temporary posts to deal with the pandemic two years ago but would now have to let go of some of them.

The department said the cuts were due to budget constraints.

Some of those 800 posts in the province would not be renewed for this coming financial year.

The department's Kwara Kekana said its budget for the employment of these posts was sliced in half compared to last year.

“The allocated amount will not be sufficient to cater for the total cost of reappointment of all categories of employment on contract for the financial year of 2022/2023.”

Employees at the hospital said the budget allocated to this hospital, which is the third largest in the world, was far less than other hospitals like the George Mukhari or Charlotte Maxeke hospitals.