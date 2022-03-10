Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is happening this weekend. These are road closures for the event.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour is happening this weekend. These are road closures for the event.

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Cape Town CBD

- Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street - Saturday, 12h00-Sunday, 14h30

- Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street - Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 14h30

- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road - Saturday, 21h00 – Sunday, 11h30

- Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp - Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 11h30

Green Point

- Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00

Noordhoek, Hout Bay

- Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street - Saturday, 18h00 – Sunday, 18h00

Sunday, 13 March 2022

Cape Town CBD

- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road - 04h00 – 11h30

- Darling Street between Adderley Street & Canterbury Street - 04h00 – 14h30

- Sir Lowry Rd between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Street - 04h00 – 14h30

Woodstock, University Estate

- Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) - 05h30 – 12h30

- Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road - 05h30 – 12h30

CBD, Woodstock



- Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound - 05h30 – 12h30

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange



- Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) - 05h30 – 12h30

- M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital - 05h30 – 12h30

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

- M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound - 06h00 – 12h30

- Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link - 06h00 – 12h30

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

- M3 Freeway (Blue Route) - 06h00 – 12h30

- Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road - 06h00 – 12h30

Tokai

- Steenberg Road (M42) - 06h15 – 12h30

- M3 off-ramp to Main Road - 06h15 – 12h30

Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

- Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road - 06h15 – 12h30

- Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle - 05h45 – 12h50

- Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn - 05h45 – 13h00

- Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town - 05h50 – 13h15

- Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve - 06h00 – 14h30

- Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) - 06h15 – 14h30

- Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater - 06h30 – 15h00

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View

- Slangkop Road (M82) - 06h45 - 15h00

- Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) - 06h45 - 15h00

Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

- Kommetjie Road (M65) -

- Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension - 06h45 - 15h30

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) - 06h45 - 15h30

- Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h45 - 15h30

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

- Noordhoek Main Road (M6) - 06h45 - 16h00

- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive - 06h45 - 16h00

Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 07h00- 17h30

- Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay - 07h00- 17h30

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 07h30 - 17h30

- Between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive - 07h30 - 17h30

- Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound - 05h00 - 17h45

- Between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway - 05h00 - 17h45

Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay

- Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound - 07h30 - 18h00

- The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road - 07h30 - 18h00

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 04h00 - 17h45

- Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road, Sea Point - 04h00 - 17h45

Bantry Bay, Sea Point

- Queens Road (M6) - 06h00 - 17h45

- Victoria Road to Beach Road - 06h00 - 17h45

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point

- Beach Road (M6) - City-bound carriageway - 04h00 - 19h30

- Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road - 04h00 - 19h30

- Beach Road (M6) - City-bound carriageway - 04h00 - 19h30

- St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - 04h00 - 19h30

- Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road - 04h00 – 19h30

Green Point area

- Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle. (Controlled Access point) - 07h30 – 18h30

- Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road LOCAL ACCESS ONLY - 04h00 - 21h00

- Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00

- Eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00