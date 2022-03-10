Businessman kidnapped by armed suspects in Parow

Police said that the 69-year-old man was abducted on Wednesday in front of his business in Joubert Street by two armed suspects.

Police said that the 69-year-old man was abducted on Wednesday in front of his business in Joubert Street by two armed suspects.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: "The reports further indicate the victim was alightinghis vehicle when the suspects, armed with rifles, exited a charcoal Audi Q7 vehicle and kidnapped him. The vehicle fled the scene in the direction of De la Rey Road in Parow."