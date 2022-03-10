Go

Businessman kidnapped by armed suspects in Parow

Police said that the 69-year-old man was abducted on Wednesday in front of his business in Joubert Street by two armed suspects.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Parow businessman was kidnapped.

Police said that the 69-year-old man was abducted on Wednesday in front of his business in Joubert Street by two armed suspects.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: "The reports further indicate the victim was alightinghis vehicle when the suspects, armed with rifles, exited a charcoal Audi Q7 vehicle and kidnapped him. The vehicle fled the scene in the direction of De la Rey Road in Parow."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA