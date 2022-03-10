Beyond stage 8... Eskom's Oberholzer explains scenario if diesel supply runs dry

Given the crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the oil price, there are serious concerns about the availability of the nine million litres of diesel needed per day for Eskom to use to avoid more severe power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom burning through millions of liters of diesel to build up reserves to keep the country on stage four blackouts for now, there are concerns as to whether the power cuts could be ramped up if more units break down.

The utility said that if the country ran out of diesel, it may have to increase the power cuts by three extra stages.

For now, stage four will be revised to stage two on Friday morning, before it ends on Monday.

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer explained what would happen if there was ever a need to go beyond stage eight.

"Beyond stage eight, the system operator will instruct how many megawatts will need to be shed per province. When we're at stage eight, that's a decision that will be made by the system operator," Oberholzer explained.