Dlamini a pensioner with dependents, says lawyer in call for lenient sentence

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and is out on a warning until her return to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for sentencing next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Bathabile Dlamini’s lawyer has pleaded for leniency when sentencing the former social development minister, saying that she was a pensioner who had financial dependents.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo found that Dlamini knowingly gave false evidence during a 2017 inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle and that the State had proven this beyond reasonable doubt during trial.

In his mitigating argument, Advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane said that his client earned R40,000 from her previous role as a member of Parliament and received R70,000 as African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president, adding that her five-year term in that post was about to end.

Mphahlane has asked the court not to send Dlamini to prison, saying that she was a single mother who paid her daughters’ tuition and supported her elderly parents from the income she received.

Dlamini was supported in court by ANC big-wigs linked to the so-called RET Forces, including NEC member Tony Yengeni, who supported Mphahlane’s argument.

"We note with satisfaction that Comrade Batha’s legal representative is suggesting to the court that this is not a matter for imprisonment but a matter for a fine," Yengeni said.

But the State has called for a harsh sentence, saying that it should send a message to public servants to uphold the rule of law and be exemplary.