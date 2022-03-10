Amnesty International urges govt to stop attacks on foreign nationals

The organisation said that the lack of action taken by the authorities against such groups had resulted in peoples’ basic human rights being violated.

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International has called on the government to act against vigilante groups attacking foreign nationals.

The organisation said that the lack of action taken by the authorities against such groups had resulted in peoples’ basic human rights being violated.

Violence erupted this week when members of the Alexandra Dudula Movement protested against the presence of foreign businesses near the Pan-Africa Shopping Centre in Alexandra, Johannesburg.



As a result, some businesses were forced to shut down.

The Dudula Movement is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals, accusing them of taking jobs from locals. Some of its actions are not legal.

Amnesty International has taken a firm stand against the events that occurred during the Dudula Movement's protest in Alexandra this week.

The organisation has called for police to take action against vigilante groups that were violating people's rights to safety, security, and dignity.

The organisation’s Genevieve Quintal said: "The lack of action taken by the authorities against vigilante groups that go around demanding that foreign shop owners close their doors has resulted in impunity and continuation of the violation of human rights. It is astounding that these groups have been allowed to take the law into their own hands and that authorities have not stepped in to stop the harassment of migrants."

Meanwhile, Amnesty International said that acts of violence, including the past killing of foreign nationals during xenophobic violence, continue to go unpunished.

The organisation has called on the government to start acting.