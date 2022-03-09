Zuma takes Downer's removal fight to Supreme Court of Appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma has argued that State advocate Billy Downer will not grant him a fair trial and wants him removed.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal following the dismissal of his latest bid to have State advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption case.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled last year that Downer would continue prosecuting Zuma.

Zuma requested Judge Piet Koen leave to appeal but he dismissed this as well.

And added to this, Judge Koen said an appeal before the end of the trial would delay the matter, which is set to proceed in April.

Zuma’s lawyers have submitted papers to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s judgement.

During a previous court appearance, Judge Koen told the court that the trial had to proceed.

