WC dam levels better off than in previous years - Dept of Water & Sanitation

CAPE TOWN - According to the Water and Sanitisation Department, this year the Western Cape's storage dams were better off than previous years.

The department said that the latest hydrological report released earlier this week suggested that the province's average dam level in the water supply system consisting of six dams was at 77%.

It was a slight increase compared to the 73,83% it was at this time last year.

The department's spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said that they were particularly happy with the improvement in the Gouritz River catchment levels.

“The Gouritz River catchment has recovered after many years of lower-than-normal rainfall compared to the 24.38% it was at last year this time. We have now observed that it is even above 50%,” Ratau said.

It was announced during a briefing by the provincial Water and Sanitation Department on Tuesday and coincided with March’s National Water Month.

It has been a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the central role of water in socio-economic development.