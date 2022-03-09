WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of national power grid

Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, is briefing the media on the current state of the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, is briefing the media on the current state of the power grid.

This comes after the power utility on Wednesday escalated its rolling power cuts to stage four.

Stage four blackouts will continue for the rest of the week but will be scaled back to stage two until Monday morning.

WATCH: Eskom briefing on state of national power grid