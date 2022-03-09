‘They tell me systems are offline,’ UJ student in limbo as NSFAS mute on payment
Three months into the year and some NSFAS-funded students have yet to receive their money.
JOHANNESBURG - Mandatory vaccinations aren’t the only issue facing students, the unaffordability of higher education has left many students and their families uncertain over delays with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
They are going hungry, but the funding group said those who had been registered at their institutions had been and continued to be funded.
This while others claim NSFAS has still not finalised funding applications for new students entering public universities.
A first-year student from the University of Johannesburg, who asked to remain anonymous, has been waiting since December for financial aid.
He is among a group of students at the institution who have been placed in special accommodation by the university and student leaders as they wait for payment.
The NSFAS funding delays have put his education and future in limbo with no money to register, purchase books, food or find his own accommodation.
“Besides the accommodation, my real frustration is me not being able to get any form of allowance because both my parents are pensioners. And I can’t do anything without confirmation from NSFAS.”
He is not alone though, students waiting for funding and struggling to communicate with the national funding group have flooded social media with complaints about the delays.
Imagine, being me.. in my final year studying ACCOUNTING SCIENCES at the University of limpopo.. struggling to make ends meet because the university(NSFAS) havent paid student allowance in 2022Kgosi Matlala (@VincentVee3) March 9, 2022
How long does a person need to text you in order to reply? I cant access my NSFAS portal and Im not receiving any allowanceBlessing (@AwholeDime) March 9, 2022
Yooh NSFAS is streesing us shame My status has been on awaiting academic results for months now and other students are getting allowance as for there is nothingPortia (@PortiaMsibi540) March 8, 2022
We need our book allowance and data, we cant write assessments @unisa @my_nsfasZeepho (@Zeepho_MS) March 9, 2022
He said between the institution, NSFAS and the third-party payment systems, people didn't know who to speak to.
“Every time I call NSFAS, it’s either I am put on hold for several minutes and eventually when I get through, they tell me that the systems are offline.”
Then enters the blame game; NSFAS said the payment backlog could be caused by several issues including incomplete supporting documents, switching universities and some institutions failing to understand the NSFAS processes.
The issue of student funding remains a national system-wide crisis with students desperate for a long-term solution.