‘They tell me systems are offline,’ UJ student in limbo as NSFAS mute on payment

Three months into the year and some NSFAS-funded students have yet to receive their money.

JOHANNESBURG - Mandatory vaccinations aren’t the only issue facing students, the unaffordability of higher education has left many students and their families uncertain over delays with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

They are going hungry, but the funding group said those who had been registered at their institutions had been and continued to be funded.

This while others claim NSFAS has still not finalised funding applications for new students entering public universities.

A first-year student from the University of Johannesburg, who asked to remain anonymous, has been waiting since December for financial aid.

He is among a group of students at the institution who have been placed in special accommodation by the university and student leaders as they wait for payment.

The NSFAS funding delays have put his education and future in limbo with no money to register, purchase books, food or find his own accommodation.

“Besides the accommodation, my real frustration is me not being able to get any form of allowance because both my parents are pensioners. And I can’t do anything without confirmation from NSFAS.”

He is not alone though, students waiting for funding and struggling to communicate with the national funding group have flooded social media with complaints about the delays.