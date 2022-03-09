Study: Majority of women office workers prefer hybrid working model

Three quarters of the women in the study have said that working in hybrid office model has made them more productive than they were when they worked full time in an office.

JOHANNESBURG – As the world celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday, a majority of women office workers in a recent study by IWG said they felt the shift to hybrid working had increased their productivity and improved their career prospects.

Some business leaders were worried that the move to a hybrid working system rather than full time office work could negatively impact women’s careers, but this study suggests something different.

Some of the reasons women have given for preferring the hybrid model is that it reduces the cost of a commute to work and that it has allowed for a better distribution of household and family responsibilities.

Close to half of the women said having to move to working five days in the office would cause them to leave their jobs.

More than half of these women believe that the ability to work from home since the pandemic has improved their career progression.

The hybrid model of working that emerged since the lockdowns that came with the pandemic, has shown that many office workers are able to be just as productive working from home as they are when they work in the office. This model could also play an important role in addressing the inequalities that many women still experience in the work force by creating an environment that allows for a clearer work-life balance.

The hybrid work model also presents an opportunity for business owners to attract more female employees who could be significant assets to their businesses.

The success of the hybrid model among female office workers could suggest that updated working models could be beneficial for both businesses and workers to increase productivity and create better work and life balances.