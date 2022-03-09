Go

Stage 4 blackouts will help rebuild emergency generation reserves - Eskom

The power utility escalated the power cuts to stage four on Wednesday morning following more breakdowns at power plants.

FILE: Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has explained that stage four power cuts will help it rebuild emergency generation reserves.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that fuel reserves were being used to ramp up units returning to service.

"This being the fourth day of extremely high usage of diesel, emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished. Stage four load shedding will therefore give us the space required to replenish the emergency reserves and continue to manage this system safely," Mantshantsha said.

Stage four blackouts will last until Friday morning, at which point it will revert to stage two until Monday morning.

"Eskom would like to apologise for this implementation of load shedding and will continuously review this situation and act appropriately as circumstances change," Mantshantsha said.

City of Cape Town customers will have stage one power cuts until 10am on Wednesday morning and then move to stage 3 until 10pm on Wednesday night.

