Some DA members believe ActionSA may be an immediate threat

Some DA members raised concerns at a meeting that one of the immediate threats facing the organisation is not the ANC or the EFF but instead, one of its coalition partners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is pondering its Herman Mashaba and ActionSA headaches.

Eyewitness News understands the party’s federal executive committee over the weekend discussed political organisations that were part of its municipal coalition governments, after the party assessed its performance during the 2021 local government polls.

The DA’s electoral support declined from 26% to 21%, winning control of Gauteng’s metros through the help of ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It went on to form multi-party coalitions to govern the province’s three metros and publicly refuse to work with the EFF, saying it had learnt its lessons from their 2016 partnership.

But it seems Mashaba is also proving to be a difficult partner for the DA.

Some raised concerns at that meeting that one of the immediate threats facing the organisation is not the ANC or the EFF but instead, one of its coalition partners.

Eyewitness News understands from FedEx insiders that some DA leaders are worried that Mashaba, who heads up ActionSA, often violated agreements made in the multi-party coalition forum and has publicly lambasted the DA.

They argued that it is not the ANC he is obsessed with destroying but instead the DA, with the hope of ActionSA becoming South Africa’s second largest political party.

Mashaba’s outfit has been on a vigorous recruitment drive in recent months, scoring DA former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi, who is likely to run for Gauteng premiership in 2024, as well as former DA federal chair Athol Trollip, who is destined for Parliament if the party gets enough support.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said the organisation reviewed its previous performance to learn lessons for its 2024 campaign.

She also said it remained committed to its coalition partners.

Last month, Mashaba raised concerns over the DA’s behaviour, warning that its stubborn and arrogant leaders could cost the multi-party coalition control of the Ekurhuleni metro.