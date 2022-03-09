Service delivery employees won't be fired, says CoJ's Knott

MMC for Economic Development, Leah Knott, said that it was untrue that these workers were issued with notices requesting them to provide reasons by this Friday, explaining why they should remain employed.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Economic Development, Leah Knott, said that service delivery employees would not be axed from the Democratic Alliance-led metro.

Knott said that it was untrue that these workers were issued with notices requesting them to provide reasons by this Friday, explaining why they should remain employed.

The municipal workers union, Samwu, claimed that over 120 municipal workers would be losing their jobs.

The union said that they were already permanently employed as their contracts were converted to being permanent by the previous African National Congress (ANC) administration.

Knott said that the decision only applied to politically aligned officials.

“These are not workers. They don’t deliver services to the residents, and they are purely tied to a political head for a certain term of office. So, you would see anywhere that your political appointees, your strategic advisors et cetera are all there during your term. When your term ends for any reason, then automatically their contract ends with you,” said Knott on the situation.

Samwu had said they were contracted by the metro's previous ANC government and were now being punished under the DA-led administration.