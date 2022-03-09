Sentencing proceedings against Bathabile Dlamini postponed to April

Magistrate Betty Khumalo said she was satisfied that Dlamini, in her written statement and oral testimony, gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry into Sassa, which was instituted by the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings have been postponed to 1 April in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury on Wednesday.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo said she was satisfied that Dlamini, in her written statement and oral testimony, gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry into Sassa, which was instituted by the Constitutional Court.

The court prepared to hear arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

Khumalo said the State successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that Dlamini lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle.

The court found Dlamini knowingly gave false evidence about whether the controversially appointed workstreams at Sassa reported to her.

It also found Dlamini’s sole witness, Sassa executive Zodwa Mvulane - who was the project leader for the workstreams - appeared to be loyal to the former minister and while she tried to testify in her defence, all evidence showed the workstreams did in fact report to Dlamini.

Meanwhile, the State also brought up a previous fraud conviction in which Dlamini paid a R120,000 fine stemming from the abuse of parliamentary travel vouchers.