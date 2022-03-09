Samwu ready to take DA to court over dismissal of CoJ workers

Last week, the City of Joburg voted to reverse the conversion of contract workers to permanent employees.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that it was ready to take the Democratic Alliance (DA) to court over the planned dismissal of dozens of Johannesburg workers.

And now, over 120 workers have been given until Friday to explain why they should remain employed by the metro.

Samwu believes that this is a political tit-for-tat, meant to punish workers.

Regional chairperson, Ester Mtatyana, said that it was not the first time that the DA-led government had done so.

"The union has already taken the matter to the lawyers, who are on top of it. We will use all resources to fight this because this is not the first time - in 2016 when the DA came into office, there were dismissals," Mtatyana said.

Mtatyana said that what was worse, was that is seemed that only black workers were being affected.

She's also slammed the municipality for failing to engage with worker unions.

"The DA wants to run the City of Johannesburg like it's their own, they're leaving the unions out of whatever they're doing to the employees. They don't consult us, we only hear all the statements in the media," she said.