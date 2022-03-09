SA's economic outlook stable but future unpredictable - economists

Some economists contend that the main risk to growth currently was the Ukraine and Russia conflict, as it had the potential to impact global growth as well as the inflation outlook, given the increases in energy and commodity prices among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists said that while the country’s economic growth outlook was stable, with some gains expected to be made as it recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future remained unpredictable.

On Tuesday, Stats SA announced that GDP grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, while the overall growth for 2021 was 4.9%.

PPS Investments’s Reza Hendrickse said that while 2021 was a challenging year, with the unemployment rate reaching record highs at 34.9%, continued power cuts and labour unrest, much-needed investment into key traditional sectors of the economy was still being discouraged by policy decisions.

However, despite this, he and other economists contend that the main risk to growth currently was the Ukraine and Russia conflict, as it had the potential to impact global growth as well as the inflation outlook, given the increases in energy and commodity prices among others.

Statistician-General Risenga Malukeke has confirmed that the road ahead is not easy.

"So we have now a recovery of about R1.16 trillion, which takes us to the level where we were in the third quarter of 2017. One thing I want to say is that we are not out of the woods yet," Maluleke said.

DCG chief economist Chifi Mhango said that of more concern was the diminishing contribution to the GDP by traditional key sectors such as mining, construction and manufacturing.