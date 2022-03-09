Numsa, NUM embark on wage strike at Sibanye’s Gauteng, FS mining sites

Employees affiliated to Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from Wednesday began their protest over wage-related matters at the operator's Free State and Gauteng gold mines.

JOHANNESBURG - South African mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater dealt a major blow as workers go on an indefinite strike.

Employees affiliated to Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from Wednesday began their protest over wage-related matters at the operator's Free State and Gauteng gold mines.

The employer and workers have been in negotiations for weeks now with discussions at the CCMA failing to resolve the dispute.

Workers want increases of R1,000 for underground and surface workers and 6% for artisans, miners and officials.

Sibanye has offered workers R700 and 5% respectively.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “The two unions on Tuesday issued Section 64 of the Labour Relations Act. We are indicating that workers will be embarking on a legal industrial action at Sibanye-Stillwater to halt operations in the Free State and Gauteng.”