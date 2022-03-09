NUM, Amcu embark on wage strike at Sibanye’s Gauteng, FS mining sites

Employees affiliated with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from Wednesday began their protest over wage-related matters at the operator's Free State and Gauteng gold mines.

JOHANNESBURG - South African mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater has been dealt a major blow as workers have gone on an indefinite strike.

Employees affiliated with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from Wednesday began their protest over wage-related matters at the operator's Free State and Gauteng gold mines.

The employer and workers have been in negotiations for nine months now, with discussions at the CCMA failing to resolve the dispute.

According to NUM, workers want increases of R1,000 for some workers and 6% for artisans, miners and officials.

Sibanye said that it had offered category four to eight employees an average increase of 6%, which amounts to an additional R800 for the first year of the deal. For year two, workers are offered 5.7% and for the third year, 5.4%.

The company also stated that miners, artisans and officials would receive an increase of 5% in years one, two and three.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “The two unions on Tuesday issued Section 64 of the Labour Relations Act. We are indicating that workers will be embarking on a legal industrial action at Sibanye-Stillwater to halt operations in the Free State and Gauteng.”