New Development Bank still discussing impact of halting Russia transactions

The bank, which was originally set up in 2013 to provide services to Brics members, which includes Russia, has joined others in withdrawing services to Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - Senior members of the New Development Bank are still discussing the impact of their move to stop transactions with Russia.

The bank's decision to stop all new transactions with Russia has presented many questions for the Brics block.

In their announcement, the bank made no mention of the war but did say that the decision was in line with its articles of agreement.

Article 2 makes it very clear that the bank's resources may only be used for infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

And article 36 gives the bank's president, Brazil's Marcos Troyjo, the power to wave those banking privileges if using them would impede the course of justice.

The move by the bank to restrict one of its largest contributors and Brics members, comes as nations and banks worldwide have already instituted sanctions against the country for invading Ukraine.