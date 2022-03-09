MEC Bredell 'frustrated' by ramped-up load shedding

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said all of the provincial government’s essential services had been altered from a disaster management perspective.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said he was “frustrated and dismayed” after load shedding had to be ramped up on Wednesday.

The essential services have to be altered in order to continue providing services, where they can, through the ongoing power disruptions.

Brendell asked all emergency services to ensure they’re prepared by having back up generators at the ready.

Meanwhile, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said the impact of repeated load shedding was of concern as it was restricting investment and slowing down growth.