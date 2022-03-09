Maternity hospital in Ukraine city of Mariupol demolished amid Russian invasion

The city's municipality accuses Russian forces of attacking it.

MOSCOW - A maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been devastated by several bombs that were dropped from the air on Wednesday.

The city's municipality accuses Russian forces of attacking it.

Ukraine has confirmed the operation of six humanitarian corridors on its territory as well as the establishment of a ceasefire on evacuation routes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would put all efforts into making sure humanitarian corridors work properly.

Russia said it had taken control over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Russian military forces say they found there a stash of different weapons and ammunition that previously belonged to Ukraine's national guard.

Moscow insists the plant and its staff are continuing to work as normal.

But the International Atomic Energy Agency is worried; it said the Russian army's control of nuclear plants in Ukraine is a cause for grave concern.

The agency said there was "no critical impact" to the safety of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor that was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently raised Russia's nuclear readiness and put nuclear troops on high alert

In a move that western leaders heavily criticised and called dangerously rhetoric.