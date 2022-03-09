Mamabolo says driving school operators kept word not to protest at Gauteng DLTCs

The majority of driving license centres around Gauteng have reopened.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that driving school operators had kept to their word by refraining from protesting and allowing driving license centres to operate without intimidation.

The majority of driving license centres around Gauteng have reopened.



On Monday, taxi drivers and driving school operators protested at the Akasia testing centre in Centurion, demanding the scrapping of the Natis online booking system, saying that the new changes did not work.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was there but protestors became violent.

Mamabolo said that the much-requested meeting by driving school operators to address their grievances took place on Monday.

The MEC said that one of the grievances raised by the operators was that they felt left out and not accommodated by the new system.

"The driving schools have kept their word that they will allow negotiations to happen and that indeed it is important that DLTCs are opened and to that extent we have opened up and paved the way for further talks tomorrow," the MEC said.

Mamabolo said that they would continue to have meetings with the driving school owners to find a solution.