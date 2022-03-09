IFP wants KZN budget to prioritise service delivery, address poverty

Finance MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube will deliver her budget speech on Wednesday at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal said that Wednesday’s budget speech in the province must prioritise service delivery and address poverty once and for all.

Finance MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube will deliver her budget speech on Wednesday at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

The official opposition believes that the provincial government has a lot of work to do in improving the lives of people.

The province has a crumbling economy, following the COVID-19 lockdowns and last July's civil unrest.

The official opposition, the IFP, said that job creation should be the main focus.

Some areas are still battling with service delivery and the party said that Finance MEC Ncube had to come up with ways to tackle such problems.

Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa: "The money that is available should be used in creating more job opportunities, attending to our schools that still have pit toilets, upgrade our hospitals, fix the potholes..."

Hlabisa said that government should also focus on ways to attract investors.