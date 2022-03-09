Helen Joseph Hospital sees steep increase in mental health patients seeking help

In January, the Helen Joseph Hospital had more than 800 patients in the emergency rooms seeking help for their mental health - this is a jump from the previous year's 80 patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Joseph Hospital has recorded a steep increase in mental healthcare patients seeking help at the government facility and the Gauteng Health Department is attributing this to the poor socio-economic circumstances aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how COVID-19 has contributed to people with addictions relapsing during the pandemic and brave individuals visiting support group meetings seeking help lately.

Experts said that there was a huge shortage in mental health facilities and doctors to help with the root problem of the addictions.

In January, the Helen Joseph Hospital had more than 800 patients in the emergency rooms seeking help for their mental health - this is a jump from the previous year's 80 patients.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana: "The temporary closure of sections of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has also contributed to the increase in patients. Various measures are being introduced at Helen Joseph Hospital to ensure the provision of care for the growing number of mental health patients. These include the introduction of capacity and a temporary structure to house more patients."