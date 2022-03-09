Golden Arrow to implement interim 8% fare hike

The across-the-board increase will come into effect from next Monday.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town bus operator Golden Arrow bus service is set to implement an interim fare increase of 8%.

The bus service said that due to increasing diesel costs of 81% in the past 18 months, it is forced to implement fare hikes.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Where possible, Golden Arrow only implements one increase per year. However, we now find ourselves in a very difficult position of having to find a balance of what is affordable for our passengers and what is needed to compensate for what is unrelenting cost increases across our operations.”

Dyke-Beyer cautioned that further increases may become necessary as the year progresses.

"Considering the kind of global unrest and the accompanying economic effects, it’s clear that the South African economy is going to continue to find itself in a very difficult position and current projection predicted fuel prices will continue to soar. This has knock-on effects across our supply chain," she said.