Former minister Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate in perjury case

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the perjury case against former Social Development minister and African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president, Bathabile Dlamini, is expected to be handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during the inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court into the 2017 social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied giving false information to the inquiry, saying that if she did, it was unintentional.

Dlamini denied under oath during the inquiry into the Sassa grants crisis that she appointed parallel work streams at the agency and that they reported to her.

The inquiry found Dlamini had concealed the extent of her involvement in the debacle and she was charged with perjury after the apex court forwarded the inquiry’s report to the director of public prosecutions.

The trial began in November last year, where Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She also later launched a bid to have the case against her discharged but failed.

In its closing arguments last month, the State said that it had proven its case against Dlamini, while her lawyer argued that the State had failed to call material witnesses during trial.

The former minister will learn her fate on Wednesday.