Fallout from Russia's Ukraine invasion putting WC agri sector under pressure

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape agricultural sector is coming under increasing pressure due to the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The impact of the Russian invasion has been discussed at a meeting between Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and agriculture stakeholders this week.

There are fears that the conflict could affect agricultural supply chains, as well as product storage costs and the quality of produce.

Meyer said that disruptions in shipping and production, as well as security concerns, had already resulted in a 50% increase in the price of wheat.

The cost of primary agricultural inputs are already up by more than 100% in South Africa, compared to January last year.

The MEC said that the agricultural industry had highlighted the most significant challenges - logistics, financial losses and the diversion of fruit to other markets.

For example, ports in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Bremerhaven are extremely congested due to the time-consuming scanning of containers for explosives.

A 23-day journey of fruit from Cape Town to St Petersburg can now take up to 93 days due to various diversions.

At the same time, if all the southern hemisphere countries diverted fruit to the same markets, it could cause an oversupply and lead to lower prices or income for South African exporters and producers.

As an intervention, Meyer said that they would approach the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy about blockages in the agricultural value chain in a bid to develop an appropriate response to the negative impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.