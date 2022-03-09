Eskom keeping close eye on fuel prices as it feels impact of rising costs

The war between Russia and Ukraine has seen fuel prices reach record highs.

CAPE TOWN - There are growing concerns around whether or not Eskom will be able to bear the brunt of soaring global fuel prices.

The embattled utility has implemented nationwide power cuts until Saturday morning, while the war in Ukraine continues to push oil prices higher.

Just last week, South Africans felt the effects at petrol stations, and now, it seems that Eskom’s future will be affected as well.

In order to make up for numerous coal-powered unit breakdowns, Eskom has had to make use of emergency fuel reserves and use their open cycle gas turbines.

Chief financial officer Caleb Cassim said that they would need to monitor fuel costs very closely going forward.

"We don't have a blank cheque to continuously depend on diesel. Based on what we receive from the regulator, based on the goverment equity that we have and at the end of the day, we've got commitments to make," Cassim said.

Fuel prices are expected to increase further as the US stops oil imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest producer.