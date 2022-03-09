Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4 as more units break down

This comes after the power utility announced on Tuesday that the rolling blackouts would be extended to Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will escalate its rolling power cuts to stage 4 from 9am on Wednesday after more generating units broke down.

This comes after the power utility announced on Tuesday that the rolling blackouts would be extended to Saturday morning.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

"It is with a great deal of disappointment that Eskom has to inform the public that further failures overnight of generation units has necessitated the implementation of stage four load shedding starting at 9am this morning," Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantha said.

Eskom said that the blackouts would now also be extended beyond the weekend.

From Friday, stage 2 blackouts will be implemented until Monday morning.

"Unfortunately, this has to continue until 5am on Friday morning. Thereafter loadshedding will be lowered to stage two until 5am on Monday," Mantshantha said.

The power cuts were implemented on Monday after multiple generating unit failures.

Regrettably #loadshedding will move to #Stage4 as of 9am, today, due to further break downs.



Detailed statement to follow Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 9, 2022

"Eskom would like to apologise for this implementation of load shedding and will continuously review this situation and act appropriately as circumstances change. Overnight, a unit each at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped. Since then, we have returned four generation units to service," Sikonathi Mantshantha said.