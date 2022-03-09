Eskom concerned about 16 units at risk of breaking down

The utility said that 10 of the units were at a medium risk of failing which would put extra pressure on the grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was worried about at least 16 units being at risk of breakdown, three of which were at high risk.

The utility implemented stage four power cuts from 9am on Wednesday morning, which will continue until Friday before stage two kicks in until Monday.

Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said that it was trying not to deplete its diesel and water resources while it navigated through the crisis.

"While we have significant challenges with units that broke down, that is not available to assist with the capacity, we're also running 16 units with risks and what is concerning us is the 1,088MW with risks," Oberholzer said.

Many parts of Johannesburg are still without electricity as City Power battles to return some substations back to service.

Affected substations include Rosevelt Park in Roodepoort, Cleveland in the industrial area, and Orchards near Orange Grove.