Education, health and social development prioritised in Gauteng budget

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her R154 billion budget on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng’s budget for the 2022/2023 financial year leaned heavily toward social spending, with 82% of the budget being allocated towards education, health and social development.

It is not new or surprising that health and education receive the lion’s share of the budget with over R59 billion each as this has been the province’s strategy in recent history.

As Gauteng battles a housing crisis in areas including Lenasia South and Mamelodi, which was recently hit by flooding, Nkomo-Ralehoko allocated R6.3 billion to the Department of Human Settlements.

R8 billion was allocated for the refurbishment of roads and transport.

The province earmarked the upgrading of Olifantsfontein Road in Midrand and the R82 phase 3 near Walkerville and De Deur in the Vaal.

The rehabilitation of a new road between Megawatt Park and Kyalami has also been prioritised.

OVER R36 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE

Despite the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure being riddled with problems and scandals, the provincial treasury allocated it just over R36 billion over the next three years.

This was after several officials in the department were suspended after a Special Investigating Unit probe linked them to the irregular refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital on the West Rand.

During his State of the Province Address, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said over the next two years, his government would focus on infrastructure as the central and tenet towards building the economy.

The R36 billion would go towards refurbishments of hospitals including the Edenvale, Leratong and Chris Hani Baragwanath. It would also go towards the building of new schools and housing units.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters provincial chairperson Itani Mukwevho did not believe this move was the right one.